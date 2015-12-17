ROME Dec 17 Coach Rudi Garcia will be fighting to save his job on Sunday when AS Roma, knocked out of the Italian Cup by second tier Spezia in midweek, entertain lowly Genoa in Serie A.

Out-of-form Roma have gone seven games without a win in all competitions, their last victory coming against Lazio in Serie A on Nov. 8.

That sequence of results included a 6-1 rout at Barcelona's hands in the Champions League and the attacking dynamism that characterised their early-season performances has evaporated, with Garcia's men scoring just once in the last five matches.

Roma were dumped out on Wednesday after being held 0-0 by Spezia and then losing 4-2 on penalties, Miralem Pjanic and Edin Dzeko missing their spot kicks.

"I've never been so angry," club president James Pallotta told Gazzetta dello Sport. "We should all be embarrassed.

"I'm disgusted. I apologise to the fans."

Garcia is refusing to give up and said he expected a lot more from the Roma squad.

"I'm not leaving," said the Frenchman. "Now we need to stand up in the storm and summon the spirit of wolves.

"I know my players can do more. Now we just need to win, beginning against Genoa. We need character and pride."

Walter Mazzarri, Luciano Spalletti and Fabio Capello have already been linked to the Roma job by media reports.

One media outlet said club directors had contacted Marcello Lippi, who led Italy to World Cup glory in 2006, following the defeat by Spezia.

"I'm anguished," said director Walter Sabatini, "but we haven't decided anything yet."

Roma are fifth in Serie A after 16 matches while fourth from bottom Genoa, who were also victims of an Italian Cup giant-killing in midweek when they lost to third tier Alessandria, have won just one of their last nine games in all competitions.

There are nine matches in all on Sunday with leaders Inter Milan hosting Lazio and resurgent Juventus travelling to Carpi.

Napoli and Fiorentina, in joint second place, meet Atalanta and Chievo respectively while AC Milan go to struggling Frosinone. The only game on Saturday will see Empoli visiting Bologna. (Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)