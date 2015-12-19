Dec 19 Empoli extended their Serie A winning streak to four matches with a 3-2 triumph at Bologna in a thriller on Saturday after Massimo Maccarone got a double and celebrated with beer.

Bologna twice equalised after falling behind but lost only their second match under Roberto Donadoni, who has overseen a revival since replacing Delio Rossi in October, when they were unable to find an answer to Maccarone's 48th-minute strike.

Manuel Pucciarelli fired Empoli ahead in the 25th minute, but his effort was cancelled out by Bologna's Franco Brienza 11 minutes later.

Maccarone restored Empoli's lead in the 42nd minute with a close-range volley, and celebrated with a sip of a supporter's beer, but Mattia Destro levelled the scores just before the break with his fifth goal of the season.

Maccarone's second-half winner takes Empoli up to sixth place on 27 points from 17 games, while Bologna are 13th on 19. (Editing by Ken Ferris)