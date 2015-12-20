Dec 20 Juventus's remarkable run of form continued as they moved up to second place provisionally in Serie A, having come from behind to beat struggling Carpi 3-2 with an inspired Mario Mandzukic scoring twice.

Victory extends the champions' winning streak in Serie A to seven matches, and they move ahead of Napoli and Fiorentina, who face Atalanta and Chievo respectively later on Sunday. Carpi remain 19th on 10 points.

Former Juve striker Marco Borriello gave Carpi the lead in the first-ever top-flight meeting between the two sides when he duped Leonardo Bonucci before firing low past Gianluigi Buffon.

Mandzukic equalised in spectacular fashion when he controlled a loose ball with his right foot before swivelling and firing a volley past Vid Belec in the 18th minute.

The Croatian striker headed home Patrice Evra's cross to give Juventus the lead in the 41st minute, before Paul Pogba controlled Claudio Marchisio's sumptuous long pass with his chest and touched the ball beyond the keeper to add a third in the 50th.

There was late drama when Bonucci deflected Luca Marrone's cross past his own keeper in the second minute of stoppage time, with Carpi midfielder Lorenzo Lollo missing a golden chance from close range to rescue a point a minute later. (Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Toby Davis)