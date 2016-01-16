Jan 16 Inter Milan's title challenge faltered when they were held 1-1 at Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday but goalkeeper Samir Handanovic at least saved them from suffering a defeat.

The home side took the lead in the 17th minute when Jeison Murillo scored an own goal. Inter equalised in the 25th when Atalanta defender Rafael Toloi repeated the feat by slicing the ball past his own goalkeeper.

The draw meant Inter missed the opportunity to replace Napoli as Serie A leaders, if only briefly. Instead, they are in second place on 40 points, one behind the leaders who were meeting Sassuolo later on Saturday.

Atalanta moved into 11th, leapfrogging Udinese who host Juventus on Sunday.

Inter have now lost two of their last three fixtures, including a surprise 1-0 loss at Sassuolo last weekend.

They fell behind again on Saturday when Murillo sent the impressive Boukary Drame's cross past Handanovic but Inter equalised eight minutes later when the off-balance Toloi mis-hit Mauro Icardi's cross into the roof of the Atalanta goal.

In the second half, Atalanta had the better chances but Handanovic kept the scores level with a series of outstanding saves, notably from Luca Cigarini in the 59th minute. (Writing by Ed Dove; editing by Clare Fallon)