MILAN Jan 17 New coach Luciano Spalletti failed to inspire AS Roma as they were held 1-1 at home by bottom club Verona on his debut on Sunday and titleholders Juventus notched their 10th Serie A win in a row by hammering Udinese 4-0 away.

Radja Nainggolan gave Roma the lead four minutes before halftime only for Giampaolo Pazzini to equalise with a 61st minute penalty for a Verona, who are still winless after 20 games of the season and have taken only nine points.

Juve's goals all came in a devastating first-half spell when Argentine forward Paulo Dybala scored twice, the second a penalty, while Sami Khedira and Alex Sandro notched the others. The hosts also had defender Danilo sent off in the 25th minute.

Juventus are second with 42 points, two behind leaders Napoli who beat Sassuolo 3-1 on Saturday.

AS Roma, who fired coach Rudi Garcia on Wednesday and named Spalletti as his replacement the following day, are fifth with 35 points and losing touch with the leaders. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)