(Recasts with Milan victory)

MILAN Jan 31 AC Milan stormed to a 3-0 win in a frenzied derby against Inter Milan who missed a penalty when they were trailing 1-0 and had coach Roberto Mancini sent off on Sunday.

Inter substitute Mauro Icardi, dropped from the starting line-up after being publicly criticised by Mancini last week, hit his spot kick against the post minutes after coming on as he squandered a chance to cancel out Alex's first-half opener.

Carlos Bacca and M'baye Niang quickly compounded Icardi's misery as they scored two more for Milan, who had failed to win any of the last three meetings between the two sides, and seriously dent Inter's lingering title hopes.

Earlier, Juventus thumped Chievo 4-0 away to win their 12th league game in a row but it was not enough to topple leaders Napoli who thrashed Empoli 5-1, helped by Gonzalo Higuain's 22nd goal of the season.

Jose Callejon scored twice while Lorenzo Insigne and an own goal by Michele Camporese completed the rout as Napoli reached the 50-goal mark in their 22nd game to stay on course for their first Serie A title since 1990.

Alvaro Morata scored twice in the first half at Chievo and second-half goals from Alex Sandro and Paul Pogba gave Juventus their second successive 4-0 win away from home.

Napoli lead with 50 points from 22 games, two ahead of Juventus with Fiorentina on 42 and Inter fourth on 41. Milan's win kept them sixth with 36.

Icardi, who earned Mancini's wrath after a miss against Carpi last week, was replaced by new signing Eder but the Brazil-born striker himself missed a sitter after six minutes as he headed wide from close range with the goal at his mercy.

Eder then appeared to be brought down by Luca Antonelli as he raced onto Marcelo Brozovic's through ball one minute later but, with Inter players demanding a red card, the referee gave Milan a free kick.

After a pulsating, hectic start, Milan went ahead when Keisuke Honda sent in a looping cross from the right and defender Alex outjumped the Inter defence and powered his header past Samir Handanovic.

There was more controversy early in the second half when Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma sliced an attempted clearance, Eder tried to get the ball and collided with the lunging 16-year-old goalkeeper.

Inter demanded a penalty but the referee gave a goal kick and a furious Mancini was sent off for dissent.

Inter were awarded a penalty in the 69th minute when Icardi, who had replaced Stevan Jovetic six minutes earlier, was tripped by Alex.

The Argentine took the penalty himself but sidefooted his effort against the post.

Milan made the most of the letoff and four minutes later, M'Baye Niang curled the ball in from the right and Carlos Bacca got away from Miranda to volley past Handanovic for his eleventh goal of the season.

Niang added the third in the 77th minute when he scored at the second attempt after his first effort was saved by Handanovic.

In other matches, Fiorentina lost ground when they drew 0-0 at Genoa, and had coach Paulo Sousa sent off for intercepting the ball before it had gone out of play, and bottom club Verona remained winless after a goaless stalemate at Torino.

A bad-tempered match between Udinese and Lazio also ended 0-0 as the hosts had Danilo sent off before halftime while Alessandro Matri was dismissed off for the visitors with five minutes left.

Mattia Destro scored an 88th minute winner to give Bologna a 3-2 win over struggling Sampdoria whose fightback from two goals behind was in vain. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)