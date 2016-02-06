Feb 6 Third-place Fiorentina missed the chance to close the gap on the top two in Serie A when they laboured to a 1-1 draw at Bologna on Saturday, while Genoa played out a goalless draw with Lazio.

Fiorentina's title challenge has stuttered in recent months as they have won only four of their last nine league games. They are seven points behind leaders Napoli and five behind second-placed Juventus.

Already without coach Paulo Sousa, who was serving a touchline ban, Fiorentina lost Matias Fernandez to a second yellow card in the 57th minute.

Despite the setback, they took the lead two minutes later when Federico Bernardeschi fired Cristiano Tello's cross past Angelo Da Costa.

Emanuele Giaccherini equalised four minutes later with his sixth goal of the season.

The stalemate at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium meant hosts Genoa now have 25 points and remain only two places above the drop zone in 16th.

Ninth-placed Lazio, whose midweek home fixture against Napoli was temporarily suspended due to racist abuse from fans, moved to 33 points.

Juventus travel to struggling Frosinone on Sunday, Inter Milan are at bottom club Verona, while leaders Napoli host Carpi. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)