MILAN Feb 18 Roberto Donadoni's resurgent Bologna have already beaten second-placed Napoli and are now hoping to end Juventus's incredible run of 15 successive Serie A wins when the titleholders and leaders visit on Friday.

Juventus, who will play on Friday to give them more time to prepare for their Champions League tie at home to Bayern Munich the following Tuesday, went top for the first time this season with a 1-0 win over Napoli last weekend.

It was Napoli's first league defeat since they lost to Bologna on Dec. 6 and only the third they have suffered all season in Serie A.

Juventus have not even conceded a goal in their last six league games, but Donadoni is undeterred.

"If the team has the same kind of approach and intensity in every game, regardless of opponent, then they will continue to grow and will find less difficulties," he said.

Donadoni's coaching career has been a mixed bag. He replaced Marcello Lippi after Italy won the World Cup in 2006, but his contract was ended after they were eliminated in the quarter-finals at Euro 2008.

The following year, he was appointed by Napoli but was fired after only six months in the hot seat. Since then, he has taken charge of Cagliari and then Parma.

He was widely praised for conducting himself with enormous dignity last season as Parma struggled through amid financial problems which meant that neither Donadoni nor his players were paid.

Parma were wound up after finishing bottom of Serie A, despite a famous win over Juventus.

Donadoni, however, was back in a job when he replaced Delio Rossi at Bologna, after the promoted club took only six points from their first 10 games of the season.

Since then, the former Italy midfielder has led them up to 10th, with results including an away win over AC Milan, a draw at home to third-placed Fiorentina and a 2-2 draw with AS Roma.

Forward Mattia Destro, signed for 8.2 million euros ($9.09 million) from Roma in the close season, has also come to life, scoring eight times since Donadoni arrived, compared to none before.

"My future depends on the present," said the 52-year-old earlier this month when asked if he wanted to coach a bigger club.

"At the end of the campaign, we'll evaluate Bologna's season and my work. Personally I am happy at Bologna, where I have a long contract, but clearly everyone is intrigued by the big clubs."

The weekend's matches will be spread over four days with Napoli, now one point behind Juventus, having to wait until Monday to host AC Milan in the other key game. ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)