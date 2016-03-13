ROME, March 13 Roma kept alive their slim title hopes by extending their Serie A winning streak to eight games with a 2-1 win at Udinese on Sunday.

Edin Dzeko and Alessandro Florenzi scored as Luciano Spalletti's third-place side moved up to 59 points after 29 matches, eight points behind leaders Juventus, who beat Sassuolo 1-0 on Friday, and provisionally two behind second-place Napoli, who visit Palermo later on Sunday.

Roma had won just one of their previous seven matches when Spalletti replaced Rudi Garcia on Jan. 14, but the new man has overseen an impressive revival in form and they consolidated their grip on the Champions League qualifying spot with Sunday's triumph.

Dzeko opened the scoring in the 14th minute after being played in by a deft pass from Mohamed Salah, and Florenzi added an outstanding second in the 74th, controlling Miralem Pjanic's lofted ball with his right foot before prodding home beneath Orestis Karnezis.

Udinese, struggling in 16th place on 30 points, responded through Bruno Fernandes in the 85th.

Verona struck late to secure a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina, who nonetheless return to fourth place on 54 points, level with Inter Milan, who saw off Bologna 2-1 on Saturday, and five behind Roma.

Mauro Zarate opened the scoring in the 40th minute, but Eros Pisano's equaliser four minutes from the end denied Paulo Sousa's side the chance to pull clear of Inter.

AC Milan lost 17-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to a nasty head injury in their disappointing 0-0 draw at mid-table Chievo, who may feel relieved to have escaped with a point.

"All that was missing from our performance was a goal," assistant coach Nenad Sakic, standing in for the suspended Sinisa Mihajlovic, told Mediaset Premium.

"If we had won the game, it wouldn't have been a steal at all. We should have scored."

The stalemate leaves Milan in sixth on 48 points, having lost ground on their rivals for European qualification.

Genoa leapfrogged Torino into 12th place after coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at home, with two penalties from ex-Torino forward Alessio Cerci and a Luca Rigoni winner cancelling out Ciro Immobile's first-half double. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Rex Gowar)