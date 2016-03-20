MILAN, March 20 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon set a goalkeeping record for the longest run without conceding a goal on Sunday as the Serie A leaders won 4-1 at neighbours Torino.

Buffon overtook Sebastiano Rossi's previous record of 929 minutes for AC Milan, set in the 1993-94 season, in the fourth minute although he was finally beaten early in the second half when Andrea Belotti converted a penalty for Torino.

Belotti's goal meant that Buffon's run ended at 974 minutes but Juventus were already 2-0 ahead by then thanks to a free kick by Paul Pogba and a breakaway goal by Sami Khedira before halftime.

Maxi Lopez was denied an equaliser for Torino when his effort was ruled out for offside and Alvaro Morata added two more for Juventus who are chasing a fifth successive title. Juventus moved on to 70 points, six clear of second-placed Napoli who were at home to Genoa later (1700 GMT). (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne)