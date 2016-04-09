ROME, April 9 Mauro Icardi scored the only goal as Roberto Mancini's unconvincing Inter Milan won 1-0 at relegation-threatened Frosinone in Serie A on Saturday.

Icardi leapt above Leonardo Blanchard in the 74th minute to head Ivan Perisic's cross past Nicola Leali in a rare moment of quality from Inter who moved ahead of Fiorentina into fourth place on 58 points.

The home team were reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute when Blanchard received a second yellow card following a clumsy tackle on the lively Stevan Jovetic.

Frosinone remained one point from safety in 19th place but will take encouragement from a spirited second-half performance.

Luca Paganini twice beat Samir Handanovic only for his efforts to rattle off the woodwork. (Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)