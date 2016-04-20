MILAN, April 20 AS Roma stalwart Francesco Totti scored twice in the last five minutes to give his Champions League-chasing side a dramatic 3-2 win over Torino on Wednesday while Juventus moved closer to the title by brushing aside Lazio 3-0.

Roma, in third place which earns a place in the Champions League playoff round, were heading for a shock defeat until 39-year-old Totti equalised with four minutes to play, then converted a penalty with one minute left.

They win gave them a six-point cushion over Roberto Mancini's Inter Milan, who lost 1-0 at Genoa.

Mario Mandzukic gave Juventus a halftime lead and Paulo Dybala added two more in the second half after the visitors had Gil Patric sent off in a routine win over Lazio.

Juve's win, their 23rd in their last 24 league games, kept them nine points clear of Napoli at the top and needing only four more points from their last four games to wrap up a fifth successive title. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)