(corrects headline to 3-1)

MILAN, April 23 Striker Stevan Jovetic scored twice as Inter Milan came back from a goal down to beat Udinese 3-1 at San Siro and consolidate fourth place in Serie A on Saturday.

Striker Cyril Thereau volleyed the visitors into the lead in the ninth minute with Jovetic tapping in the equaliser in the 36th from Mauro Icardi's cross.

Jovetic struck again 15 minutes from time chesting in a cross from Jonathan Biabiany before substitute Eder rounded off the win five minutes into added time.

Inter are four points behind third-placed AS Roma and 18 adrift of leaders Juventus.

Juve play at Fiorentina on Sunday before second-placed Napoli, nine points off the pace, meet Roma in the capital on Monday. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ian Chadband)