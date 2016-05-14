(Adds later matches)

ROME May 14 Giorgio Chiellini celebrated his 400th Juventus appearance with a goal and Paulo Dybala scored twice as the Serie A champions rounded off their campaign by thrashing Sampdoria 5-0 on Saturday.

Napoli sealed second spot after Gonzalo Higuain bagged a hat-trick to break a 66-year goal record and help his side floor Frosinone 4-0.

Juve, who clinched a record fifth consecutive title several weeks ago, suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Hellas Verona last weekend but rebounded emphatically.

They opened the scoring with their fastest league goal of the season, Patrice Evra heading in Dybala's free kick in the fifth minute.

Dybala netted his 18th league goal of the campaign from the penalty spot 10 minutes later after Milan Skriniar was shown a straight red card for a clumsy challenge on Mario Mandzukic.

The Argentina striker then beat Alberto Brignoli with a curling shot from outside the area in the 37th minute.

Centre back Chiellini produced a thumping finish before Leonardo Bonucci added a close-range fifth goal as Juve chalked up their biggest winning margin of the season.

"Today was a celebration for everyone not just for me," Dybala told Italian television. "It was a great season.

LOADS OF GOALS

"Personally I couldn't have asked for more. I played a lot, I worked hard for the team and I scored loads of goals."

Napoli crushed already-relegated Frosinone as Argentina forward Higuain completed his hat-trick with a superb overhead strike in the 71st minute, giving him his 36th league goal of the season.

That broke the record for most goals in a Serie A campaign set by Gunnar Nordahl for AC Milan in 1949-50.

Marek Hamsik was also on target in the 44th minute after Frosinone had Mirko Gori sent off early on.

Napoli guaranteed a spot in the Champions League group stage ahead of third-placed AS Roma who won 3-1 at AC Milan thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Stephan El Shaarawy and Emerson.

Milan, who had one eye on next week's Italian Cup final, were below-par and had to settle for a late consolation effort from Carlos Bacca.

Sassuolo finished sixth after a 3-1 victory over 10-man Inter Milan who ended their campaign with a whimper and lost Jeison Murillo to a 61st-minute red card.

Inter, who ended in fourth position, will claim a berth in next season's Europa League unless seventh-placed Milan beat Juve in the final on May 21. (Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)