May 15 Carpi were relegated after just one season in Serie A despite a 2-1 win at Udinese on Sunday with their swift return to the second tier confirmed by Palermo's 3-2 victory over Hellas Verona.

Tiny Carpi were playing in the fifth division just six seasons ago and despite rounding off their maiden campaign in the top flight with victory, they ended 18th in the table.

They finished a point adrift of Udinese in 17th and Palermo above them.

"There's a very bad taste in my mouth to go down with 38 points," Carpi coach Fabrizio Castori told Premium Sport.

"We made the best of it and we leave the league with our heads held high."

Simone Verdi struck twice in the first half for Carpi before Antonio Di Natale came off the bench and scored a 79th-minute penalty to mark his final performance for Udinese, who lost Cyril Thereau to a first-half red card.

Despite losing just seven league games in 2016, Carpi's relegation was confirmed as Palermo moved out of reach after Alberto Gilardino's 64th-minute strike secured a home victory over bottom club Verona.

"This is an incredible joy," Palermo captain Stefano Sorrentino told the club's website. "We have proven to be great players and men with a lot of character."

Federico Viviani's 48th-minute effort for the visitors had cancelled out Franco Vazquez's opener, with both sides having been reduced to 10 men after Michel Morganella and Pawel Wszolek were shown straight red cards following a clash.

Goals from Enzo Maresca and Gilardino put Palermo 3-1 up before Eros Pisano's 84th-minute strike set up a nervy finale.

Miroslav Klose marked his final Lazio outing with a goal but was unable to help the Rome club avoid a 4-2 home defeat by Fiorentina.

First-half efforts from Fiorentina's Matias Vecino, Federico Bernardeschi and Cristian Tello followed Senad Lulic's second-minute opener.

Fiorentina added a fourth in the second half through Vecino before Klose closed his Lazio account with a 74th-minute penalty.

"I don't know if this was my last ever game," Klose said. "I have spoken to my agent and we will sit together, see what's on the table and make a decision."

Empoli marked Marco Giampaolo's last game in charge with a 2-1 home win over Torino to end the season in 10th, while Atalanta won 2-1 at Genoa and Chievo and Bologna drew 0-0.