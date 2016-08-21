Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
MILAN Aug 21 Forward Carlos Bacca scored a hat-trick and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a last-gasp penalty to give AC Milan a dramatic 3-2 win over Torino in their Serie A opener on Sunday.
The match at San Siro brought Milan face to face with Sinisa Mihajlovic, the coach they sacked in April, as they began a new era under Vincenzo Montella, the sixth man to sit in the hot seat in the last two-and-a-half years.
Colombia forward Bacca scored three times between the 38th and 62nd minutes, the third a penalty, while Andrea Belotti briefly pulled Torino level just after halftime.
Milan appeared to be cruising when they led 3-1 going into stoppage time, yet nearly contrived to throw it away.
Daniele Baselli pulled one back, then Belotti was fouled inside the area by defender Gabriel Paletta who was given a second yellow card and sent off.
But 17-year-old Donnarumma, given his professional debut by Mihajlovic last season, saved Belotti's penalty to spare Milan's blushes. (Writing by Brian Homewood)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)