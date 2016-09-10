MILAN, Sept 10 New signing Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in the first 10 minutes to set titleholders Juventus on the way to a comfortable 3-1 win at home to Sassuolo in Serie A on Saturday.

Miralem Pjanic, another newcomer, added the third before the half hour to make it nine points from three games for Juventus in their quest for a sixth successive title.

Higuain, who scored a Serie A record 36 goals to help Napoli finish as runners-up last season, drove home a pass from fellow Argentine Paulo Dybala after only five minutes as Juventus got off to a flying start.

Five minutes later, Higuain reacted brilliantly in the middle of a group of defenders to volley home a loose ball from 12 metres, his third league goal for his new club.

Pjanic, signed from last season's third-place finishers AS Roma, got in on the act in the 27th minute when he scored from a rebound after his initial header hit the crossbar.

Sassuolo pulled one back six minutes later when Juventus defender Alex Sandro's attempted clearance hit Luca Antei and went into the goal.

Juventus had plenty of chances to add to their tally in the second half although Sassuolo nearly pulled another back when Matteo Politano broke clear and saw his shot cleared off the line by Stephan Lichtsteiner.

