MILAN, Sept 25 Francesco Totti, two days short of his 40th birthday, scored his 250th Serie A goal for AS Roma on Sunday but it was not enough as they lost 3-1 at Torino.

Roma were undone by two goals from Iago Falque, a player they loaned to their opponents at the start of the season, as they slipped to a second successive away defeat.

Andrea Belotti headed Torino in front in the eighth minute and they struck again when Falque converted a penalty in the 53rd after Belotti was tripped by Bruno Peres.

In between, Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart twice denied his former Manchester City team mate Edin Dzeko an equaliser for Roma.

Roma were themselves awarded a penalty in the 55th minute and halftime substitute Totti, playing his 25th season at his only professional club, sent Hart the wrong way to score his second goal of the campaign.

Falque restored Torino's two-goal lead 10 minutes later with a shot which took a wicked deflection off Federico Fazio, leaving Roma with 10 points from six games and Torino with eight.

Totti, Serie A's second all-time leading scorer, is 24 goals short of Silvio Piola's record of 274, set in 1954.

