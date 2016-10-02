MILAN Oct 2 Paulo Dybala scored his first league goal of the season and his striking partner Gonzalo Higuain added two more to give Serie A leaders Juventus a 3-0 win at struggling Empoli on Sunday.

Juventus took more than one hour to break down their stubborn opponents, then scored three times in six minutes to claim their sixth win in seven Serie A matches this season.

The titleholders survived a few worrying moments before Dybala put them ahead in the 65th minute, lashing a left-foot shot into the roof of the net from Alex Sandro's pass after finding space between two defenders.

Fellow Argentine Higuain quickly doubled their lead two minutes later, powering forward as the Empoli defence retreated and driving home a shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Empoli gifted Juve the third in the 70th minute when Marco Zambelli's dreadful back pass was intercepted by Higuain who rounded Lukasz Skorupski to notch his sixth league goal of the season.

"This squad has only been together really for 40 days, what with the various breaks for international duty," said coach Massimiliano Allegri. "Winning games is all that counts and the rest is just gossip." (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)