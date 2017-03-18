ROME, March 18 Inter Milan are still five points off the Champions League places after Antonio Candreva's equaliser rescued a solitary point in a 2-2 draw at Torino in a thrilling Serie A clash on Saturday.

Candreva slammed the ball into an empty net in the 62nd minute after a glaring error from Joe Hart, who failed to claim Cristian Ansaldi's pinpoint cross.

Afriyie Acquah had given Torino the lead after Daniele Baselli had cancelled out Geoffrey Kondogbia's fine solo opener before the break.

Inter started brightly, taking the lead in the 27th minute through Kondogbia when he cut in from the right, outmuscled two defenders and slammed home past the culpable Hart, who managed to get a hand to the ball.

Inter were pegged back five minutes later when Daniele Baselli profited from some sloppy defending at a corner to head past Samir Handanovic, and the keeper was forced to make a series of fine saves before Acquah fired the hosts ahead from the edge of the box in the 59th minute.

The point takes Inter up to 55 points, but they remain in fifth and five behind Napoli, who currently occupy third ahead of their match at Empoli on Sunday. Leaders Juventus are at Sampdoria, while Roma, in second, host Sassuolo.

Inconsistent Torino are in 10th on 40 points. (Reporting by Ed Dove,; Editing by Neville Dalton)