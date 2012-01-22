* Ibrahimovic scores twice in 3-0 win at Novara
* Udinese beat Catania 2-1, Inter edge out Lazio
Jan 22 AC Milan took their time but
eventually eased past bottom side Novara 3-0 to stay on the tail
of Serie A leaders Juventus on Sunday as Udinese and Inter Milan
also won.
Champions Milan, who needed extra time to beat Novara 2-1 in
the Italian Cup in midweek, feared another difficult encounter
at their near neighbours after having two efforts cleared off
the line in the first half.
However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic emphatically broke the deadlock
12 minutes into the second period following Massimo Ambrosini's
assist before Robinho doubled the advantage and Swede
Ibrahimovic rounded off the scoring late on.
Juve, threatening to win the scudetto for the first time
since their 2006 demotion for match-fixing, confirmed themselves
as leaders at the halfway mark of the season with a 2-0 win at
Atalanta on Saturday but Milan remain just a point behind.
Surprise contenders Udinese are two points further back in
third after a 2-1 home victory over Catania with Pablo Armero
and Antonio Di Natale on the scoresheet.
Inter, revived by Claudio Ranieri after a dreadful start to
the campaign, beat Lazio 2-1 at the San Siro to leapfrog the
Romans into fourth spot.
Tommaso Rocchi gave the visitors the lead but Diego Milito
hit back just before the break after a neat interchange with
Ricardo Alvarez.
Milito's strike partner Giampaolo Pazzini won it for Inter
midway through the second half with a cool finish although there
were complaints he was offside from Lazio, who are now fifth
ahead of AS Roma after their city rivals thumped Cesena 5-1 on
Saturday.
Seventh-placed Napoli, an outside bet for the title for many
pundits when the season began, continued their inconsistent
Serie A form with a 1-1 draw at lowly Siena where in-form Goran
Pandev again saved the Champions League last 16 qualifiers.
Edinson Cavani also missed a penalty for Napoli.
In other results, Palermo overpowered Genoa 5-3, Alberto
Paloschi put Chievo 2-0 up but Lecce grabbed a draw while
Bologna against Parma and Cagliari versus Fiorentina ended in
0-0 stalemates.
