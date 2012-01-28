Jan 28 Alessandro Matri scored twice to
help Juventus beat Serie A title rivals Udinese 2-1 on Saturday
and extend their lead at the top to four points.
Matri, the Italy forward, gave the hosts the lead just
before the break with a tap-in after Fabio Quagliarella's effort
had been saved, but Udinese equalised on 55 minutes through
substitute Antonio Floro Flores on the counterattack.
Parity lasted seven minutes before Matri's smart finish
sealed victory for Antonio Conte's side amid snow and sleet in
Turin.
Juventus and Udinese have been the surprises of the Italian
top flight this season, with Juve finally shrugging off the
after-effects of a 2006 match-fixing demotion to flourish in
their new stadium.
Conte is now blessed with so many attacking options that
Luca Toni looks set for a move to Dubai's Al Nasr.
Udinese sold Alexis Sanchez and Gokhan Inler -- two of their
best three players -- in the off-season but have enjoyed a dream
campaign and trail Juve by only six points in third place.
Champions AC Milan can cut Juve's advantage back to a point
with victory at home to Cagliari in Sunday's main programme of
matches.
Catania, who sold striker Maxi Lopez to Milan this week,
drew 1-1 with fellow midtable team Parma in Saturday's early
game.
