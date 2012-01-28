Jan 28 Alessandro Matri scored twice to help Juventus beat Serie A title rivals Udinese 2-1 on Saturday and extend their lead at the top to four points.

Matri, the Italy forward, gave the hosts the lead just before the break with a tap-in after Fabio Quagliarella's effort had been saved, but Udinese equalised on 55 minutes through substitute Antonio Floro Flores on the counterattack.

Parity lasted seven minutes before Matri's smart finish sealed victory for Antonio Conte's side amid snow and sleet in Turin.

Juventus and Udinese have been the surprises of the Italian top flight this season, with Juve finally shrugging off the after-effects of a 2006 match-fixing demotion to flourish in their new stadium.

Conte is now blessed with so many attacking options that Luca Toni looks set for a move to Dubai's Al Nasr.

Udinese sold Alexis Sanchez and Gokhan Inler -- two of their best three players -- in the off-season but have enjoyed a dream campaign and trail Juve by only six points in third place.

Champions AC Milan can cut Juve's advantage back to a point with victory at home to Cagliari in Sunday's main programme of matches.

Catania, who sold striker Maxi Lopez to Milan this week, drew 1-1 with fellow midtable team Parma in Saturday's early game.

