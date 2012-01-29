Jan 29 Brazilian-born striker Amauri
helped Fiorentina beat struggling Serie A rivals Siena 2-1 on
his club debut in the Tuscan derby on Sunday.
Montenegrin Stevan Jovetic opened the scoring after four
minutes and Cesare Natali put the home side 2-0 up with a header
in the 63rd.
Emanuele Calaio then grabbed a consolation goal from the
penalty spot two minutes from time after Serbian defender Matija
Nastasic handled in the area.
"It was a great feeling, I'm pleased to be playing again,"
said Amauri, who joined on Tuesday after not figuring for
Juventus all season.
The result lifted Fiorentina to eighth place ahead of the
later games while Siena remained on the cusp of the relegation
zone in 17th place.
A group of about 300 Fiorentina fans, unhappy with
management and the team's form, had staged a protest outside the
stadium before kickoff with banners declaring "Players and
bosses you don't deserve our support" and "You must spend".
