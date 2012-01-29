Jan 29 Brazilian-born striker Amauri helped Fiorentina beat struggling Serie A rivals Siena 2-1 on his club debut in the Tuscan derby on Sunday.

Montenegrin Stevan Jovetic opened the scoring after four minutes and Cesare Natali put the home side 2-0 up with a header in the 63rd.

Emanuele Calaio then grabbed a consolation goal from the penalty spot two minutes from time after Serbian defender Matija Nastasic handled in the area.

"It was a great feeling, I'm pleased to be playing again," said Amauri, who joined on Tuesday after not figuring for Juventus all season.

The result lifted Fiorentina to eighth place ahead of the later games while Siena remained on the cusp of the relegation zone in 17th place.

A group of about 300 Fiorentina fans, unhappy with management and the team's form, had staged a protest outside the stadium before kickoff with banners declaring "Players and bosses you don't deserve our support" and "You must spend". (Writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)