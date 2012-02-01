Feb 1 Diego Milito scored four as Inter Milan twice came from behind to draw 4-4 with Palermo while city rivals AC Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A when they were beaten 2-0 at Lazio.

Milito moved to 12 goals for the season with an inspired performance to cancel out an early goal from Andrea Montovani and a second-half hat-trick from Fabrizio Miccoli.

Milan, who remain one point behind leaders Juventus, whose match against Parma was postponed on Tuesday, were undone when Hernanes latched on to a loose ball to strike low into the net on 78 minutes.

Tommaso Rocchi then hammered home the decisive blow with a powerful finish from 10 metres five minutes from time as fourth placed Lazio moved to 39 points, four behind Milan.

Udinese, in third, beat Lecce 2-1 thanks to goals from Michele Pazienza and Antonio Di Natale while Thiago Ribeiro scored twice as Cagliari beat sixth placed Roma 4-2. Napoli drew 0-0 at home to Cesena.

Atalanta's clash with Genoa, Bologna's match against Fiorentina and Siena's game against Catania were all postponed due to bad weather. (Reporting by Toby Davis in London; editing by Justin Palmer)