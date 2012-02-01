Feb 1 Diego Milito scored four as Inter Milan
twice came from behind to draw 4-4 with Palermo while city
rivals AC Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A when they
were beaten 2-0 at Lazio.
Milito moved to 12 goals for the season with an inspired
performance to cancel out an early goal from Andrea Montovani
and a second-half hat-trick from Fabrizio Miccoli.
Milan, who remain one point behind leaders Juventus, whose
match against Parma was postponed on Tuesday, were undone when
Hernanes latched on to a loose ball to strike low into the net
on 78 minutes.
Tommaso Rocchi then hammered home the decisive blow with a
powerful finish from 10 metres five minutes from time as fourth
placed Lazio moved to 39 points, four behind Milan.
Udinese, in third, beat Lecce 2-1 thanks to goals from
Michele Pazienza and Antonio Di Natale while Thiago Ribeiro
scored twice as Cagliari beat sixth placed Roma 4-2. Napoli drew
0-0 at home to Cesena.
Atalanta's clash with Genoa, Bologna's match against
Fiorentina and Siena's game against Catania were all postponed
due to bad weather.
(Reporting by Toby Davis in London; editing by Justin Palmer)