Feb 2 Serie A bottom side Novara lost 2-1 at home to Chievo in Emiliano Mondonico's first game in charge on Thursday in what was the last evening game in Italy for the immediate future after cold weather forced a rethink on kickoff times.

Sergio Pellissier and Cyril Thereau put midtable Chievo 2-0 up either side of the break with new forward Giuseppe Mascara's 79th minute goal only a consolation for the hosts, who sacked Attilio Tesser on Monday but stay seven points from safety.

Four Serie A games have been postponed this week due to heavy snow, prompting a row within the Italian game about dilapidated stadiums and late kickoff times in bad winters.

Novara's game went ahead despite the cold but this weekend's top flight matches will all now kick off at 1130 or 1400 GMT with the three games slated for the evening being played earlier to avoid the worst weather, the league said in a statement.