Feb 5 Fabio Borini struck twice to help AS
Roma to a 4-0 home thrashing of Inter Milan and former coach
Claudio Ranieri on Sunday as Serie A leaders Juventus and
second-placed AC Milan could only manage goalless draws.
The Roma game was scheduled for Saturday but the snow which
has crippled Italy forced a one-day postponement. Roma showed
how impatient they were with a commanding victory which moved
Luis Enrique's side to within two points of fifth-placed Inter.
Juan gave the hosts a 13th-minute lead and Italy Under-21
striker Borini, forging a name for himself in Serie A having
gone under the radar playing in England, scored his brace either
side of the break.
Ranieri's return to Roma, where he resigned last term, was
made all the more humiliating when Bojan Krkic made it 4-0 late
on.
Flying Juve were surprisingly held to a home 0-0 draw with
lowly Siena while uninspired champions Milan could not get past
Napoli at a freezing San Siro.
The duo, separated by a point at the top, will at least have
been pleased that third-placed Udinese went down 3-2 at
Fiorentina and Lazio in fourth lost 3-2 at Genoa in another
cracking game where Bosko Jankovic netted twice for the hosts.
In other results, Parma won 2-1 at Chievo, Palermo beat
Atalanta 2-1, Lecce and Bologna drew 0-0 and bottom side Novara
played out another goalless stalemate at home to Cagliari.
All the matches were played in the afternoon to avoid
dipping temperatures in the evening. Cesena against Catania on
Saturday was postponed until a future date.
