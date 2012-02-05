Feb 5 Fabio Borini struck twice to help AS Roma to a 4-0 home thrashing of Inter Milan and former coach Claudio Ranieri on Sunday as Serie A leaders Juventus and second-placed AC Milan could only manage goalless draws.

The Roma game was scheduled for Saturday but the snow which has crippled Italy forced a one-day postponement. Roma showed how impatient they were with a commanding victory which moved Luis Enrique's side to within two points of fifth-placed Inter.

Juan gave the hosts a 13th-minute lead and Italy Under-21 striker Borini, forging a name for himself in Serie A having gone under the radar playing in England, scored his brace either side of the break.

Ranieri's return to Roma, where he resigned last term, was made all the more humiliating when Bojan Krkic made it 4-0 late on.

Flying Juve were surprisingly held to a home 0-0 draw with lowly Siena while uninspired champions Milan could not get past Napoli at a freezing San Siro.

The duo, separated by a point at the top, will at least have been pleased that third-placed Udinese went down 3-2 at Fiorentina and Lazio in fourth lost 3-2 at Genoa in another cracking game where Bosko Jankovic netted twice for the hosts.

In other results, Parma won 2-1 at Chievo, Palermo beat Atalanta 2-1, Lecce and Bologna drew 0-0 and bottom side Novara played out another goalless stalemate at home to Cagliari.

All the matches were played in the afternoon to avoid dipping temperatures in the evening. Cesena against Catania on Saturday was postponed until a future date.