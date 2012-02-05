(Adds details and quotes)
Feb 5 Fabio Borini struck twice to help AS
Roma to a 4-0 home thrashing of Inter Milan and former coach
Claudio Ranieri on Sunday as Serie A leaders Juventus and
second-placed AC Milan could manage only goalless draws.
The Roma game was scheduled for Saturday but the snow which
has crippled Italy forced a one-day postponement. Roma showed
how impatient they were with a commanding victory which moved
Luis Enrique's side to within two points of fifth-placed Inter.
Juan gave the hosts a 13th-minute lead and Italy under-21
striker Borini, forging a name for himself in Serie A having
gone under the radar while playing in England, scored his brace
either side of the break.
Ranieri's return to Roma, from whom he resigned last term,
became even more humiliating when Bojan Krkic made it 4-0 late
on.
Flying Juve were surprisingly held to a home 0-0 draw with
lowly Siena while uninspired champions Milan could not get past
Napoli at a freezing San Siro where Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent
off on 64 minutes for slapping Salvatore Aronica.
Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri was sent to the stands for
complaining.
Juve and Milan, separated by a point at the top, will at
least have been pleased that third-placed Udinese went down 3-2
at Fiorentina and Lazio, who are fourth, lost 3-2 at Genoa in
another cracking game where Bosko Jankovic netted twice for the
hosts.
"Lazio are a really great side but we deserved our win,"
Genoa coach Pasquale Marino told reporters after his side stayed
ninth.
Parma won 2-1 at Chievo, Palermo beat Atalanta 2-1, Lecce
and Bologna drew 0-0 and bottom side Novara played out another
goalless stalemate at home to Cagliari.
All the matches were played in the afternoon to avoid
dipping temperatures in the evening. Cesena against Catania on
Saturday was postponed to a date to be fixed.
