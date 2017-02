Feb 15 Juventus missed the chance to return to the top of Serie A when they were held to a 0-0 draw at mid-table Parma on Wednesday.

Juventus, who were disappointed not to be awarded a penalty when Andrea Pirlo went down under the challenge of Fabiano Santacroce in injury time, stay second in the table one point behind AC Milan but with a game in hand.

Guido Marilungo scored the only goal of the game as Atlanta Bergamo moved up to 14th with a 1-0 win over Genoa.

The forward struck in the 78th minute with a precise finish low into the bottom corner after a neat interchange with German Denis.

