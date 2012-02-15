(Adds quotes, detail)
Feb 15 Juventus missed the chance to
return to the top of Serie A when they were held to a 0-0 draw
at mid-table Parma on Wednesday.
Juventus, disappointed not to be awarded a penalty when
Andrea Pirlo went down under the challenge of Fabiano Santacroce
in stoppage time, stayed second in the table, one point behind
AC Milan but with a game in hand.
"We dictated the game and it's a shame not to win an
encounter we've dominated in such a way," Juventus manager
Antonio Conte told reporters.
"We created many different goalscoring opportunities and we
should have put the ball in the back of the net, but I must say
that also today there were several incidents to be reviewed.
"It seems that there's almost fear to award Juventus a
penalty.
"We've only had one in our favour, less than everyone. And
on average we spend 75 minutes in the opponents' half and we
often get into their penalty area. It's a situation that
rankles, an alarming statistic. From Siena and Parma, for the
single incidents, instead of two points, we would have had six."
Juventus were denied by an impressive display from Parma
keeper Nicola Pavarini who made a series of good saves.
The keeper superbly turned a long-range effort from Pirlo
around the post with 10 minutes remaining and saved from
Emanuele Giaccherini from close range.
Guido Marilungo scored the only goal of the game as Atlanta
Bergamo moved up to 14th with a 1-0 win over Genoa.
The forward struck in the 78th minute with a precise finish
low into the bottom corner after a neat interchange with German
Denis.
