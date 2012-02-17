* Bologna beat Inter 3-0 at San Siro
* Napoli too strong for Fiorentina
MILAN Feb 17 Inter Milan's dismal run
continued with a 3-0 home reverse against Bologna on Friday,
their third defeat in a row and second in less than a week
against lowly opponents at the San Siro.
Edinson Cavani scored twice to give Napoli, who host Chelsea
in a Champions League first knockout round first leg on Tuesday,
a 3-0 win at Fiorentina in the other Serie A game.
Inter, who have taken one point from their last 15,
dominated much of the game but were caught three times on the
break by a side who are a lowly 16th in the 20-team table.
Marco Di Vaio netted twice in two minutes just before
halftime, the second after a dreadful blunder by Andrea
Ranocchia, and Robert Acquafresca made it 3-0 late in the second
half.
The match ended with deafening jeers and a chorus of 'Jose
Mourinho', the coach who led Inter to a Serie A, Champions
League and Italian Cup treble two seasons ago, from the Curva
Nord's hardcore fans.
Club president Massimo Moratti left his seat 10 minutes from
time, before the third goal, as Inter slipped to sixth with 36
points from 24 games while Napoli climbed to fifth on 37.
"I expected a tough match but not that tough," said coach
Claudio Ranieri. "This is an unusual period where we have to
accept our responsibilities.
"Apologies to our president and our fans who supported us
while the score was 2-0."
Ranieri's team, six points behind Lazio in the Champions
League qualifying spot, will drop to seventh if AS Roma beat
Parma on Sunday (1400).
DISTANT MEMORY
Inter's previous sequence of seven wins in a row, including
a 1-0 victory over rivals AC Milan in January, is now a distant
memory.
Diego Forlan, standing in for Diego Milito in attack, had
another unhappy evening as he continued a hapless first season
with Ranieri's side.
Beaten 1-0 at home by bottom club Novara on Sunday, Inter
controlled the first half hour but fell behind in the 37th
minute when Di Vaio cut inside his marker and fired a low shot
past keeper Julio Cesar.
The low point of Inter's evening came one minute later when
Ranocchia tried to chest down a long ball only for Di Vaio to
steal in to grab the second goal.
Bologna keeper Jean Gillet produced some good saves after
the break including a superb reflex effort to turn away a
Ranocchia header as the defender tried to make amends for his
earlier blunder.
Exposed on the break, Inter were caught out again five
minutes from time when Acquafresca collected the ball and ran
past three defenders to score with a low shot into the far
corner.
Napoli goalkeeper Morgan Di Sanctis's run of 99 consecutive
Serie A games was ended by the flu but it mattered little as
Cavani game them a third-minute lead at Fiorentina.
The Uruguayan struck again 10 minutes after the restart,
springing the offside trap and beating Artur Boruc inside his
near post for his 15th league goal of the season.
Ezequiel Lavezzi completed the scoring in stoppage time
following a counter-attack.
