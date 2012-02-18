TURIN Feb 18 Giorgio Chiellini and Fabio Quagliarella scored second-half goals as Juventus came from behind to return to the top of Serie A with a 3-1 win at home to 10-man Catania on Saturday.

The hosts were handed the initiative in the second half when Marco Motta, on loan from Juventus, was sent off for a second booking with the score 1-1.

Juve, who are now two points clear of AC Milan with both teams having played 23 games, fell behind after only four minutes when Pablo Barrientos turned on the edge of the area and finished with a pinpoint left-footed effort.

Catania's lead lasted only 18 minutes as Andrea Pirlo left goalkeeper Tomas Kosicky rooted to the spot when he curled a free kick around the wall and into the net.

The match turned in the 65th minute when Motta was dismissed for a clumsy tackle from behind on Paolo De Ceglie.

Chiellini then rose to head into an unguarded goal after Kosicky missed a free kick from Pirlo with 16 minutes remaining and Quagliarella rounded off the night with an effort that deflected into the net off the keeper seven minutes later.