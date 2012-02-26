Feb 26 Atalanta's German Denis bagged a hat-trick on Sunday in a 4-1 Serie A win to leave inconsistent AS Roma looking exposed in fifth place.

Napoli meet Inter Milan in a late game and a victory for either side will send them above Luis Enrique's men after another brittle display where Argentine striker Denis was able to run riot for the midtable hosts.

Guido Marilungo was set up by Denis to grab a 10th minute opener for Bergamo-based Atalanta, thriving back in the top flight despite a six-point deduction for match-fixing.

Another counter attack led to Denis making it 2-0 and although in-form Fabio Borini hit back for the Romans on 36 minutes, the second half belonged to Denis with Atalanta also helped by Pablo Osvaldo being dismissed for a foul off the ball and Marco Cassetti also seeing red.

Palermo were also reduced to 10 men but after just two minutes when Federico Balzaretti was sent off for a professional foul in a 4-1 defeat at Siena, who stay two clear of the drop zone after Lecce's 2-1 win at Cagliari.

Cesena remain rock bottom following a 1-0 reverse at Chievo and Novara are just a point better off having lost 3-1 at Catania.

Lazio welcome Fiorentina later while Udinese, in fourth, travel to Bologna as the two outside title hopes look to capitalise on leaders AC Milan drawing 1-1 with second-placed Juventus on Saturday. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)