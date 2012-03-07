* Juventus held again
* Turin side two points behind Milan
(Adds details)
March 7 Juventus had coach Antonio
Conte and defender Leonardo Bonucci sent off as they were held
1-1 at Bologna on Wednesday, missing their chance to pull level
with Serie A leaders AC Milan.
Marco Di Vaio, whose numerous past clubs include Juventus,
gave Bologna a first-half lead before Mirko Vucinic replied in
the second half to give Juventus their fifth draw in their last
six Serie A games.
Lowly Cesena, down to 10 men after only 21 minutes after a
red card for Daniel Pudil, still managed a goalless draw at home
to Catania who had Sergio Almiron dismissed in injury time of a
fiery encounter.
Sebastian Giovinco scored a late penalty to give Parma a 2-2
draw at home to Fiorentina in the evening's other match.
Juventus, using up their final game in hand, could have gone
level with Milan if they had won but instead lie two points
behind with 52 points from 26 games.
Juve remain unbeaten in Serie A and have played a further
three games in the Italian Cup, also without losing.
Conte was forced to field Martin Caceres and Bonucci in a
makeshift centre defence and they were quickly caught out when
35-year-old Di Vaio sprung the offside trap and steered his shot
wide of Gianluigi Buffon in the 17th minute.
Juve enjoyed more possession but were toothless in attack
until Andrea Pirlo slipped a ball through the Bologna defence
and the much-criticised Vucinic brilliantly flicked the ball
over the advancing Jean Francois Gillet.
The visitors should have won the game shortly afterwards
when a Caceres header was saved by Gillet and Claudio Marchisio
contrived to miss from the rebound with the goal at his mercy.
Conte was dismissed on the touchline for insulting the
fourth official.
Bonucci, already booked for a rugby tackle on Gaston Ramirez
and having escaped a red card for a crude body check on the same
player, left the referee with no option when he hacked down the
Uruguayan again in the 84th minute.
Cesena, who started the day bottom of the table, moved level
with Novara thanks to their stormy draw against Catania.
The Sea Horses were in trouble in the 20th minute when Pudil
was booked for a foul, then sent off for protesting the original
decision.
This led to chaotic scenes on the touchline where Mario
Beretta, Cesena'a third coach of the season, and officials
furiously remonstrated.
Tempers flared in injury-time when Almiron was sent off for
allegedly head-butting Gianluca Comotto who fell over
theatrically. An enraged Almiron tried to chase Comotto but was
held back by team mates.
Cesena have 17 points alongside Novara but Lecce are eight
points clear of the pair in the final relegation place of 18th.
