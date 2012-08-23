Aug 23 Serie A appeared to take a small step
forward last season when Juventus and AC Milan fought neck and
neck in a captivating title race and the former broke new ground
by opening the only club-owned stadium in Serie A.
But, since then, it has taken two giant strides back with
Juve coach Antonio Conte among those given lengthy bans over a
match-fixing scandal and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure
highlighting the league's lack of appeal to top players.
Conte, who led Juventus to the title in his first season in
charge last season, will sit out this campaign after being
banned for 10 months. He was accused of failing to report the
manipulation of two games when he was with Siena, in Serie B at
the time, in the 2010-11 season.
Siena, Torino, Atalanta and Bologna will start with points'
deductions for their involvement in the affair following a
summer of investigations and hearings which ended with dozens of
players sanctioned.
Even before this latest match-fixing scandal, decrepit
stadiums and crowd violence had helped drain Italian football of
credibility, leaving Serie A trailing behind the English Premier
League and Spain's La Liga in terms of prestige.
The most obvious result of this is in the Champions League
where, after dropping below the Bundesliga in the ranking
system, Italy has only two teams guaranteed for the group stage,
Juventus and AC Milan, with Udinese in the playoffs.
There were more positive signs last season when AC Milan,
Inter Milan and Napoli qualified for the last 16. Napoli, in
particular, proved revelations as they ousted big-spending
Manchester City in the group stage.
The revival of Juventus was also completed when they became
champions for the first time since being stripped of the 2005
and 2006 titles and demoted to Serie B over the Calcioscomesse
match-fixing scandal.
Their attacking football was a far cry from catenaccio while
their decision to opt for a smaller stadium proved an
unqualified success as it was virtually full for every game.
SPOILING TITLE
Yet even as they were celebrating after beating Cagliari to
clinch the title, Juventus spoiled it by bringing up those two
lost championships and claiming last season's was their 30th,
rather than their officially recognised 28th, scudetto.
That set the tone for a summer of embarrassment that
followed police investigations in Cremona and Bari. While the
rest of the world was enjoying the Olympic Games, the Italian
federation was holed up in its headquarters, dishing out bans to
players, clubs and officials.
At the same time, Serie A lost some of its biggest player
assets and singularly failed to attract equivalent replacements.
AC Milan sold striker Ibrahimovic and defender Thiago Silva
to newly rich Paris St Germain while Napoli's Argentine striker
Ezequiel Lavezzi went to the same club.
Milan failed in their attempt to bring Kaka back from Real
Madrid while long-serving players such as Alessandro Nesta and
Gennaro Gattuso also left the club.
But there have been some interesting signings of young South
American players with Parma bringing in Colombian Dorlan Pabon
from Atletico Nacional and Palermo splashing out on Argentine
Paulo Dybala, described by club president Maurizio Zamperini as
"the new Sergio Aguero".
But it is a far cry from the old days when the biggest names
in the sport flocked to Italy.
Italian clubs have been left to trade with each other, one
move being the baffling swap in which AC Milan and Inter Milan
exchanged Antonio Cassano and Gianpaolo Pazzini.
"After an eternity, I have arrived at the club which I
support," said Cassano of Inter. "It doesn't get better than
joining the club which you are a fan of. I have re-found my
smile."
AC Milan have also bought Fiorentina's gifted playmaker
Riccardo Montolivo whose stock rose considerably with his
performances at Euro 2012 for Italy, who lost in the final to
Spain.
Juve have lured Udinese pair Maurico Isla and Kwadmo Asamoa
and re-signed forward Sebastian Giovinco from Parma.
Apparently more interested in cashing in on last season's
third place than challenging for the top places again, Udinese
have also let goalkeeper Samir Handanovic go to Inter, raking in
an estimated 33.4 million euros ($41.6 million) in transfer
fees.
Juventus, who start at home to Parma on Saturday (1845 gmt),
appear favourites to retain their title and Conte is still able
to coach the team during the week.
But much will depend on how they cope without his presence
on the touchline and whether they can concentrate on the
championship rather than getting involved in a feud with the
federation.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Robert
Woodward)
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
(Created by Mark Meadows)