ROME, Sept 1 Torino recovered from a missed first-half penalty to comfortably beat 10-man Pescara 3-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Giampiero Ventura's side thought they had made the breakthrough their first-half dominance deserved after 27 minutes when Rolando Bianchi burst into the box.

Bianchi played a one-two with the lively Alessandro Sgrigna before being brought down by Christian Terlizzi while lining up a close-range finish.

The Pescara defender was sent off for the clumsy foul but Mattia Perin dived well to his right to save Bianchi's powerful spot kick.

Sgrigna made up for his strike partner's mistake seven minutes later, meeting Bianchi's deft knock-down to fire in a smart low shot.

Second-half goals from Matteo Brighi, who scored from Sgrigna's intelligent cut back after 59 minutes, and Bianchi, who powered home a superb header four minutes later, were enough to finish off Pescara who have yet to score this season.

Torino have three points from their two games while Pescara have lost both matches.

New signings Bojan Krkic and Nigel De Jong will hope to give AC Milan's season a kickstart later on Saturday (1845 GMT) when they take on Bologna. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)