MILAN, Sept 2 Juventus thumped Udinese 4-1 away
on Sunday after the hosts, still coming to terms with their
failure to qualify for the Champions League, had goalkeeper
Zeljko Brkic sent off after 13 minutes.
Forward Sebastian Giovinco, back at Juve after two seasons
with Parma, scored twice for the Serie A champions, who have now
won their first two games of the new campaign, having gone
unbeaten in the league last season.
Brkic was controversially dismissed after clattering into
Giovinco as he ran on to a long Andrea Pirlo pass.
Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal fired the penalty past
replacement goalkeeper Daniele Padelli, to set Juventus on their
way.
Udinese, beaten in their Champions League playoff by Braga
on penalties last Tuesday to fall at the same stage for the
second season running, made little headway as Juventus kept
possession.
Montenegro forward Mirko Vucinic scored the second goal at
the end of the first half with a curling shot, after linking up
with Kwadwo Asamoah, who left Udinese for Juventus in the close
season.
Giovinco then put the visitors further ahead in the 53rd
minute when Padelli failed to hold Claudio Marchisio's shot, and
added the fourth in the 71st minute following a move nicely set
up by Pirlo.
Midfielder Andrea Lazzari, a recent signing from Fiorentina,
pulled a consolation goal back for Udinese in the 78th minute.
