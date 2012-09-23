MILAN, Sept 23 Torino ended Sampdoria's 100 percent record in Serie A on Sunday when they held the home side 1-1 in a match featuring two promoted sides.

Both goals came from penalties, Rolando Bianchi firing Torino ahead in the 69th minute after Sampdoria substitute Roberto Soriano brought down Alessio Cerci only six minutes after coming on.

Sampdoria, who had dominated the first half, left it late before equalising. Nicola Pozzi converted in the 84th minute after a foul on Eder Martins and both teams came close to snatching a late winner.

Sampdoria have nine points from four games and Torino four. Both teams had one point deducted before the season in connection with the Calcioscommesse match-fixing scandal. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John Mehaffey)