MILAN, Sept 26 Edinson Cavani scored a hat-trick to lead Napoli to a 3-0 win over Lazio on Wednesday after the visitors had an early goal disallowed when Miroslav Klose owned up to handling the ball.

The Germany forward put the ball in the net in the third minute for Lazio and the goal was initially awarded but the referee changed his mind when Klose admitted using his hand. Cavani also missed a penalty as Napoli joined Juventus on 13 points at the top of Serie A.

Stephan El Shaaraway scored AC Milan's first home goals of the season in all competitions to give them a 2-0 win over Cagliari and ease the pressure on beleaguered coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Inter Milan won by the same score at at Chievo while Francesco Totti, one day short of his 36th birthday, scored for AS Roma, who let slip a lead at home for the second match running and drew 1-1 with promoted Sampdoria. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John Mehaffey)