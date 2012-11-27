ROME Nov 27 Lazio's Alvaro Gonzalez, Mirolsav Klose and Hernanes secured a 3-0 win over Udinese in Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday with the home side using the occasion to express their opposition to racism.

Lazio took to the field wearing a "No Racism" logo on their shirts in the aftermath of an attack on Tottenham Hotspur supporters on the eve of last week's Europa League tie and anti-Semitic chanting heard during the game with the London team.

Their comfortable victory over mid-table Udinese took fifth-placed Lazio to 26 points from 14 games, six behind leaders Juventus and within two of Inter Milan in fourth spot.

The home side started brightly, earning a penalty in the 11th minute when Udinese's Willians handled as he got in the way of Stefan Radu's backheel from a corner.

However, Antonio Candreva's spot kick was weak, allowing visiting goalkeeper Zeljko Brkic to save.

Five minutes later Lazio did take the lead when the lively Stefano Mauri's nicely-weighted pass found Gonzalez, who slotted the ball past Udinese's Serbian keeper.

With playmaker Candreva, on loan from Udinese, working well in a wider role and Mauri and Ederson controlling central midfield, Lazio were in control for long stretches of the game.

It was therefore no great surprise when they scored a second, thanks to another Mauri assist when he found Klose, who beat the offside trap before coolly side-footing home.

The victory was secured shortly just before the hour when Brazilian Hernanes, a halftime substitute for Ederson, clipped a free kick, awarded for a clumsy Andrea Coda challenge on Klose, over the wall and into the net from the edge of the box. (Writing by Matt Barker, Editing by Ken Ferris)