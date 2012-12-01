(Corrects to second league goal this season in 6th para)

Dec 1 Two second-half goals from Claudio Marchisio and a Sebastian Giovinco strike gave Juventus a 3-0 victory in the Turin derby on Saturday, with Torino reduced to 10 men for most of the game following Kamil Glik's red card.

The win extended Juve's lead at the top of Serie A to five points over second-placed Napoli, who host Pescara on Sunday.

Glik was given a straight red in the 36th minute for a reckless challenge on Emanuele Giaccherini.

Five minutes later Juventus were awarded a penalty after Migjen Basha handled in the area, though equally it could have been given for his upending of Paul Pogba moments later.

Andrea Pirlo missed the spot kick, sending it high over Jean-Francois Gillet's bar.

The visitors eventually conceded in the 57th minute when Turin native Marchisio got on the end of a fine Giovinco cross, beating Gillet with a header for his second league goal this season.

Pogba continued to try his luck from range and his fellow midfielders were enjoying more time and space with their man advantage.

Giovinco made it two in the 67th when he shrugged off Danilo D'Ambrosio and directed a neat, angled shot past Gillet.

The Belgian keeper pulled off a fine save to again deny Pogba, before saving with his feet from substitute Nicklas Bendtner, who is still to score for Juve since arriving on loan from Arsenal.

Marchisio wrapped things up six minutes from time, burying Mirko Vucinic's intricate pass with a low, powerful drive. (Writing by Matt Barker, editing by Stephen Wood)