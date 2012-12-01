(Adds quotes, details)

Dec 1 Juventus claimed the spoils in the Turin derby on Saturday when a Claudio Marchisio double and Sebastian Giovinco strike in the second half secured a 3-0 Serie A victory over 10-man Torino.

The win saw Juve move on to 35 points and extend their lead at the top of the table to five, at least until second-placed Napoli, Inter Milan and Fiorentina (both 28) play on Sunday.

The champions were keen to get back to winning ways after suffering their second defeat in a month, to AC Milan, last weekend and to give them a boost ahead of their crucial Champions League tie at Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Italy midfielder Marchisio said the victory was important ahead of the trip to the Ukraine where a draw will guarantee a place in the last 16 ahead of European champions Chelsea.

"It wasn't easy tonight," he told Sky Italia. "The derby is always the derby and getting back to winning again is really good for morale. It's a great way to prepare for the game against Shakhtar."

A goalless first half was played at a fast pace, in classic derby fashion, though clear chances were at a premium.

But the tide began to turn when Torino's Kamil Glik was shown a straight red in the 36th minute for a reckless challenge on midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini.

"The game was over with the red card," Torino coach Giampiero Ventura told Sky Italia. Juve's assistant coach Angelo Alessio added: "Glik's red card was obvious. Giaccherini could have suffered a really nasty injury."

Five minutes after the Pole was dismissed Juve were awarded a penalty when Migjen Basha handled though it could equally have been given for his upending of Paul Pogba moments later.

Andrea Pirlo missed the spot kick, sending it high over Jean-Francois Gillet's bar.

MARCHISIO HEADER

The visitors eventually conceded in the 57th when Turin native Marchisio got on the end of a fine Giovinco cross, beating Gillet with a header for his second league goal this season.

Pogba continued trying his luck from range and his fellow midfielders were enjoying more time and space with their man advantage.

Giovinco made it 2-0 in the 67th when he shrugged off Danilo D'Ambrosio and directed a neat, angled shot past Gillet.

The Belgian keeper pulled off a fine save to again deny Pogba, before blocking with his feet from substitute Nicklas Bendtner, still has yet to score for Juve since arriving on loan from Arsenal in the close season.

Marchisio wrapped up the points in the 84th, burying Mirko Vucinic intricate pass with a low, powerful drive.

"It's difficult in Serie A to play 10 man against 11," added Ventura. "Maybe we would have lost anyway, even without the sending off, but we would at least have continued to challenge Juventus."

It was Alessio's last domestic game in charge before coach Antonio Conte returns after being banned from matchday duties for his part in a match-fixing scandal at his former club Siena.

"Antonio will be here next time," Alessio told Sky Italia referring to next weekend's match against Palermo.

"We're all really happy (tonight). Torino were really well organised, they have a system of playing which is really difficult to break down, but we managed it," he said.

On Sunday, Napoli host bottom side Pescara while Inter are at home to lowly Palermo and Fiorentina, this season's surprise package, welcome mid-table Sampdoria.

AC Milan won their second straight Serie A game on Friday, beating Catania 3-1 in Sicily to move up to seventh. (Writing by Matt Barker; Editing by Steve Wood and Ken Ferris)