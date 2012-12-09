MILAN Dec 9 Juventus coach Antonio Conte had a winning return to the touchline on Sunday as the Serie A leaders celebrated the end of his four-month ban with a 1-0 victory at Palermo.

Stephan Lichtsteiner scored the winner early in the second half as both teams struggled on a difficult pitch which cut up badly.

AC Milan continued their revival with their third league victory in a row, coming from behind to win 4-2 at Torino with Robinho, Antonio Nocerino, Giampaolo Pazzini and Stephan El Shaaraway scoring their goals.

Pescara beat Genoa 2-0 in a clash of two teams stuck in the relegation zone and two goals from Gonzalo Bergessio gave Catania a 3-1 win at Siena.

Second-placed Napoli were away to third-place Inter in the evening game (1945 GMT). (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon)