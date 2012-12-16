MILAN Dec 16 Juventus extended their lead at the top of Serie A with an embarrassingly easy win over Atalanta, who trailed by three goals and were reduced to 10 men after barely more than half an hour on Sunday.

Andrea Pirlo's goal from a curling, dipping free kick was the highlight of Juve's 3-0 win as the titleholders went seven points clear of second-placed Inter Milan. Mirko Vucinic set Juve on their way in the second minute and Claudio Marchisio scored the third.

AC Milan notched up their fourth successive league win, 4-1 against lowly Pescara, while Luca Toni scored twice as Fiorentina produced another impressive performance to beat Siena by the same score.

Roberto Donadoni's Parma also won 4-1, at home to Cagliari, while Sergio Pellissier's 87th-minute goal gave Chievo a 1-0 win over AS Roma.

Napoli were at home to Bologna in the late match (1945 GMT) where a win would lift them into second place. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)