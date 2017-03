MILAN Jan 6 Serie A leaders Juventus slumped to a 2-1 defeat at home to lowly Sampdoria who came from behind to win despite playing for an hour with 10 men on Sunday.

Juve appeared to be set for a routine win when Sebastian Giovinco put them ahead with a 24th minute penalty and Sampdoria had Gaetano Berardi dismissed for a second bookable offence seven minutes later.

Instead Mauro Icardi scored twice in the second half as Sampdoria hit back.

Third-placed Fiorentina also went down to a surprise home defeat, losing 2-0 to relegation-threatened Pescara, and fourth-placed Inter Milan lost 3-0 at Udinese.

Juventus, with 44 points from 19 games, still reached the halfway mark in the championship with a five-point lead over Lazio, who beat Cagliari 2-1 on Saturday. Fiorentina and Inter have 35 points.