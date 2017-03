MILAN Jan 13 Lazio further reduced Juventus' lead at the top of Serie A when they beat Atalanta 2-0 on Sunday while the champions were held 1-1 at Parma.

Sergio Floccari and a Davide Brivio own goal gave Lazio the points while a late goal from Nicola Sansone allowed Parma to maintain the league's only unbeaten home record.

Juventus, who have 45 points from 20 games, have seen their lead slashed from eight points to three by Lazio in two weekends.

Third-placed Napoli also won, 3-0 against second-bottom Palermo, to remain two points behind Lazio and further liven up the title race.

Veteran forward Antonio Di Natale scored twice as Udinese came from behind to beat Fiorentina 3-1 and Alejandro Gomez's second-half goal gave Catania a 1-0 win over AS Roma. (Reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne, Editing by Tom Pilcher)