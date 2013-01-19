ROME Jan 19 Lazio missed the chance to draw level with Juventus at the top of Serie A on Saturday when they had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Palermo thanks to a late Hernanes penalty.

They moved into second place on 43 points, two behind Juve and a point ahead of Napoli, who play at Fiorentina on Sunday (1130 GMT).

The draw did little to help Palermo, who despite moving up to 16 points remain second bottom, three from safety.

Sergio Floccari's deft header gave Vladimir Petkovic's side the lead in the 10th minute but after the Lazio striker had a second goal wrongly disallowed for offside in the 62nd minute, Palermo struck with two goals in a minute.

First Egidio Arevalo Rios snuck around the Lazio defence to tap in Andrea Dossena's low cross at the far post on 70 minutes, then Paulo Dybala latched on to a Fabrizio Miccoli pass across the six-yard box to snatch the lead.

However, the title challengers dusted themselves down and attacked Palermo, and six minutes before the end of a frantic second half the impressive Floccari was chopped down by Ezequiel Munoz in the area.

Hernanes comfortably slotted home the penalty, but despite pushing forward they failed to get the winner that would have piled on the pressure on Juventus, who take on Udinese in Turin in Saturday's late game (1945 GMT). (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Pritha Sarkar)