By Terry Daley

ROME Feb 1 Cagliari piled the pressure on under-fire AS Roma manager Zdenek Zeman after leaving the capital with a shock 4-2 victory in Serie A on Friday.

Roma are now winless in five games since returning from the winter break, and the defeat leaves them in eighth place on 34 points, three points behind AC Milan in fifth place and nine away from the third Champions League spot.

Cagliari climb up to 14th on 24 points after their impressive counter-attacking display.

Radja Nainggolan's smart third-minute goal put Cagliari ahead but a thumping free-kick 10 minutes before halftime by Roma captain Francesco Totti levelled it up.

A terrible mistake from Roma keeper Mauro Goicoechea gifted Cagliari the lead two minutes into the second half when, under no pressure, he dropped Danilo Avelar's cross into the net.

Eight minutes later Marco Sau extended their lead when he leapt above his marker to head home from Victor Ibarbo's pinpoint cross.

Francesco Pisano compounded Zeman's misery when after Sau's curling shot cracked against the crossbar and fell to the defender, he calmly tucked home his first goal of the season.

Marquinho scored an injury time goal that will be of no consolation for Zeman. (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Martyn Herman)