MILAN Feb 3 Two classy first-half goals from Alessandro Matri and Stephan Lichtsteiner gave Juventus a 2-1 win at Chievo on Sunday, ensuring they kept their three-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Matri volleyed home after 10 minutes and Switzerland midfielder Lichtsteiner finished a well-worked move three minutes before halftime while new signing Nicolas Anelka stayed on the bench.

Cyril Thereau pulled one back for Chievo early in the second half but Juventus, with coach Antonio Conte barred from the touchline for his furious outburst over the refereeing against Genoa last week, held out comfortably.

Defending champions Juventus restored their three-point lead after Napoli had briefly pulled level with a 2-0 win over Catania on Saturday. Juve have 52 points from 23 games.

Juventus, who have won only once in their last four league games and were knocked out of the Italian Cup by Lazio in midweek, went ahead when Arturo Vidal sent a diagonal chip into the path of Matri who volleyed into the far corner.

Right wing-back Lichtsteiner popped up on the left of the penalty area to provide an emphatic finish after Matri rolled the ball to Sebastian Giovinco who teed up the Swiss with a clever backheel. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon)