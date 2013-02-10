MILAN Feb 10 Mario Balotelli scored from a late penalty for the second straight game for AC Milan on Sunday, giving them a 1-1 draw at Cagliari in Serie A.

The Italy forward won the penalty after being pulled down by Davide Astori and sent Michael Agazzi the wrong way to make it three goals in two games since his move from Manchester City and wipe out Victor Ibarbo's opener for the Sardinians.

Astori, already booked for a previous foul on Balotelli, was sent off.

Palermo and AS Roma, who fired their coaches after losing their previous games, both failed to win.

Palermo stayed level on points at the bottom with Siena after drawing 1-1 to Pescara, who are also in the relegation zone, and Roma lost 3-1 at Sampdoria, where Argentine teenager Mauro Icardi was among the scorers. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Pritha Sarkar)