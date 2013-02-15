MILAN Feb 15 AC Milan continued their march up the Serie A table after Mario Balotelli scored again in a scrappy 2-1 home win against Parma on Friday.

An own goal in the 39th minute by birthday boy Gabriel Paletta and a Balotelli free kick 12 minutes from time saw Milan go six games unbeaten and move level on points with third-placed Lazio in the Champions League playoff spot.

Parma remain 10th despite a spirited display which saw them cause Milan serious problems, especially in the first half.

Nicola Sansone scored in injury time for Roberto Donadoni's side.

Juventus will be looking to extend their five-point lead at the top of Serie A on Saturday when they visit AS Roma (1945 GMT), while bottom side Palermo travel to mid-table Chievo (1800 GMT). Second-placed Napoli host Sampdoria on Sunday (1400). (Writing by Terry Daley in Rome; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)